Thoughts on economics and liberty

21st October 2021

Thanks Internet Archive. My old web pages on almaak/rcf/scf at USC

I’d love to find a snapshot of the page I started in February 1998 announcing a new liberal party for India. I’ve got it elsewhere on sabhlokcity but not on archive.org. Nevertheless, they’ve done a decent job of keeping a few remnants of the two web pages I operated at USC (I also managed the Economics Department’s web page and trained students in html).

Found these:

RCF SERVER

5 June 1997: https://web.archive.org/web/19970605084402/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/

27 January 1998: https://web.archive.org/web/19980127072453/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/

5 December 1998: https://web.archive.org/web/19981205211942/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/

19 February 1999: https://web.archive.org/web/19990219192343/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/

SCF SERVER

7 June 1997: https://web.archive.org/web/19970607074852/http://www-scf.usc.edu/~ssabhlok/

MOVED TO SABHLOKCITY

13 October 1999: https://web.archive.org/web/19991013171840/http://www-scf.usc.edu/~ssabhlok/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in About me.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial