21st October 2021
Thanks Internet Archive. My old web pages on almaak/rcf/scf at USC
I’d love to find a snapshot of the page I started in February 1998 announcing a new liberal party for India. I’ve got it elsewhere on sabhlokcity but not on archive.org. Nevertheless, they’ve done a decent job of keeping a few remnants of the two web pages I operated at USC (I also managed the Economics Department’s web page and trained students in html).
Found these:
RCF SERVER
5 June 1997: https://web.archive.org/web/19970605084402/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/
27 January 1998: https://web.archive.org/web/19980127072453/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/
5 December 1998: https://web.archive.org/web/19981205211942/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/
19 February 1999: https://web.archive.org/web/19990219192343/http://www-rcf.usc.edu/~sabhlok/
SCF SERVER
7 June 1997: https://web.archive.org/web/19970607074852/http://www-scf.usc.edu/~ssabhlok/
MOVED TO SABHLOKCITY
13 October 1999: https://web.archive.org/web/19991013171840/http://www-scf.usc.edu/~ssabhlok/