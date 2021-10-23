23rd October 2021
Some old pictures from defence negotiations my father conducted for India
I found two albums that were given to my father at the end of various defence negotiations in the 1980s on behalf of India. Got them scanned at the local shop and here the are.
- The colour pictures are for the purchase of British Aerospace PLC Sea Harriers for the Indian Navy, an agreement that my father signed on 25 November 1985.
- The black and white ones are for something (I can’t read Russian) in 1988.
He was involved in tens of other negotiations and defence purchases for India, as well – no documentation available at home.
Btw, my father’s elder brother was a senior Naval officer in India and a hero of the Indo-Pakistan war. https://www.facebook.com/sabhlok/posts/10156905832043767
My father served India faithfully during his career to support the integrity of the accounts and purchases made for the defence forces of India. NOT A SINGLE RUPEE OR CENT IN CORRUPTION
HAS EVER TAINTED THE SABHLOK FAMILY. AND NEVER WILL.
Having lived in India, Bombay for more than four years in the late Eighties and early Nineties, and doing a great deal of reading about the country, I found it very difficult to come to terms with how much the Indian Government spent on the military and other unnecessary things like space programmes, given the inequality and misery which surrounded me. No doubt for many Indians it was a pride issue, as so much often is, but I would be prepared to bet that most, the women anyway, would have preferred safe water with taps in the home and flushing toilets rather than the fanciest of military equipment.
India’s socialist policies have destroyed India. Defence expenditure is still a tiny fraction.