My father’s message to the world – including a suggested message of ethics and harmony

My father is going to undergo some pretty severe therapy to try to control his rather aggressive cancer which could – if things don’t work out well – debilitate his cognitive and other functions. A couple of days I asked him to summarise his life and also his message for his children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He has written it down and also spoken it aloud. (I’ll provide the written version in a day or two).

I’ve made a collage, so there’s visual context to his message.

His message is of great interest to our family but his moral teachings might be relevant to others – see from 3 minutes 40 seconds.

If interested in reading his book on Vedic Metaphysics, you can visit: https://metaphysics.sabhlokcity.com/

He has written a few other things at: https://prem.sabhlokcity.com/

You can write to him at premsabhlok@gmail.com. He will appreciate your moral support.