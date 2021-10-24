How MORRISON HAS SABOTAGED the registration of Australia’s Representatives party (AusReps) – THE LIBERALS MUST GO. PERIOD.

Roughly in end-March 2021 Peter Harris and I decided that Australia needs a new political party to fight totalitarianism. That discussion soon involved Craig Kelly who wanted to explore LDP as an option first. That didn’t work out since LDP was insistent it would not contest lower house seats nor would it budge from its extreme libertarian agenda.

For a time I thought we could call the new party Democratic Liberals. But by early April, Peter Harris came out with the name Australian Representatives (which then changed to Australia’s Representatives) – and an impressive USP that I’ve bought into and believe represents a new chapter in the history of democracy. That long name, Australia’s Representatives, in due course morphed into AusReps as the abbreviation.

It was a very hectic period in April, trying to get a new party started. Peter did most of the initial legwork, then I got involved in the drafting of the Constitution, created a website and took on the role of Secretary in order to get the party registered asap.

On 15 June 2021, barely 2 months since the party’s effective conceptualisation, I lodged a complete application to the AEC as the Secretary of AusReps. They acknowledged the application on 24 June 2021 and explained the process (see this).

On 6 August 2021, the AEC confirmed that the membership validation had been completed (“initial consideration” of the application) but raised a technical issue regarding the party’s logo (see this).

On 10 August 2021 AusReps decided to continue the registration process without the logo (see this). That communication was luckily finished on the morning of my departure for India from Australia.

The new laws (that required 1500 members – which had never been consulted with the community and were a complete surprise to us) had by then started coming into force (the precise date is 3 September 2021), so there were at least 3 weeks available to the AEC to advertise our application. But it did not.

Instead, it STOPPED processing our application entirely and would not respond with any specific information to any telephonic communication. On 8 September the AEC sent an email that said NOTHING USEFUL (see this). They said “The AEC will be in contact with you separately to advise the next steps for your particular application“. I reminded them a few weeks later. Nothing.

Finally, on 21 October 2021 they informed that we had to lodge 1650 members along with a request for variation (see this). That means we would not need to lodge an additional $500 in fees, but no consideration was given to the 500 names already validated by the AEC. We have been given till 21 December 2021 to lodge the revised application.

Laws that were NOT IN PLACE when we applied for registration have been applied in our case, and the 500 valid electors whose membership was FULLY VALIDATED by the AEC at great expense to the taxpayers, are now being effectively asked to prove their membership again.

Basically, in mortal fear of the wrath of the people, Morrison has sabotaged our party. That is something I WILL NEVER FORGET.

In India it only takes 100 members to register a party that can then contest any election anywhere in the country. In a country 1/50th the size of India, the requirement is 1500 members! If this does not amount to direct sabotage of democracy, I don’t know what is. AUSTRALIA IS NOW A SHAM DEMOCRACY.

I WILL WORK TO THE BEST OF MY CAPACITY TO OUST THE LIBERAL PARTY FROM POWER IN AUSTRALIA.

I had spent around 14 hours a day non-stop for around 6 weeks with the help of many volunteers (who spent hundreds of hours of their time on this) to get the application finalised and lodged. All that wasted.

There is talk by Labor Party of elections being held in December. If we try to send in 1650 names by 21 December 2021, we could easily miss the bus and our entire application will be scrapped, thus disenfranchsing those who enrolled for AusReps.

Fortunately, Peter Harris has worked with Glenn O’Rourke for AusReps members to be ab le to combine forces with the Australian Federation Party.

I’m hoping his vision will flow through into this party.

MORRISON, WE ARE COMING – AND YOU WILL NOT ESCAPE ACCOUNTABILITY – NO MATTER HOW MANY HURDLES YOU PLACE AGAINST THOSE WHO ARE DETERMINED TO BRING YOU TO BOOK.