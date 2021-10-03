Conclusive proof that Morrison has lied about saving 30,000 lives – my email

The 30 September 2021 data released by ABS shows that some deaths were delayed in 2020 in Australia for a few months by the lockowns but no deaths were avoided. Since November 2020 Australia is seeing a massacre . There’s only one explanation: the massacre is being caused by Australia’s draconian lockdowns and border closures – exactly the way it has caused excess deaths in the UK and all over the world where lockdowns were imposed.

Mr Morrison claimed sometime ago that he has avoided 30,000 deaths due to his draconian policies (which are a replica of Xi Jinping’s). Can Mr Morrison show me in this chart the 30,000 deaths he has avoided?

https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release

How many lies can one man tell in his life? (And don’t forget the FOUR BIG LIES OF MORRISON). MORRISON, THE BUCK STOPS WITH YOU.