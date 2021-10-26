Brett Sutton is the crappiest “health officer” in the world. The CRIMINALLY deficient paper to justify mandatory masks in Victoria

I was aware of the useless paper cited by Sutton to justify his mandatory masks. Sharing a comment received via email.

According to news.com.au, the VIC Department of Health directed them to a paper published in July this year by the Burnet Institute – as justification for the VIC mask mandate.

I’m reading through the study now. I’m a little shocked. The methodology included using images from the digital archive of The Age, to measure mask-wearing behaviours!

They concluded that “Our results provide strong evidence to support that the policy of mandatory face masks was effective in reducing COVID-19 cases in a Melbourne…”

Strong evidence? really?

The study was published in PLOS one. Arguably a good journal with a high impact factor.

I’m seeing multiple typos as I read….

My main question to the researchers…….how do you explain the late 2021 explosion in cases……..?

I shudder to think what other ‘evidence’ the Vic government used for their policy decisions……

