26th October 2021
Brett Sutton is the crappiest “health officer” in the world. The CRIMINALLY deficient paper to justify mandatory masks in Victoria
I was aware of the useless paper cited by Sutton to justify his mandatory masks. Sharing a comment received via email.
===
Hi Sanjeev,
Have you seen this article.
According to news.com.au, the VIC Department of Health directed them to a paper published in July this year by the Burnet Institute – as justification for the VIC mask mandate.
I’m reading through the study now. I’m a little shocked. The methodology included using images from the digital archive of The Age, to measure mask-wearing behaviours!
They concluded that “Our results provide strong evidence to support that the policy of mandatory face masks was effective in reducing COVID-19 cases in a Melbourne…”
Strong evidence? really?
The study was published in PLOS one. Arguably a good journal with a high impact factor.
I’m seeing multiple typos as I read….
My main question to the researchers…….how do you explain the late 2021 explosion in cases……..?
I shudder to think what other ‘evidence’ the Vic government used for their policy decisions……
Regards,
Mandatory masks were introduced on the 22nd of July 2020 on the day where there were 484 cases. The Burnet institute claims the masks rule worked almost overnight to reduce cases just because the next day there were 403 cases and the day after that there were 300 cases. However from that day cases keep increasing and decreasing until they reach 723 on the 30th of July. However 15 days after mandatory masks there were 725 cases.
What their study basically proved is that masks do not do anything inside or outside. What brought the cases under control is closing of retail, which makes sense. You limit people meeting, less cases.