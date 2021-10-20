Appeal to help out Internet Archive – WE WOULD BE BLIND WITHOUT IT, IN THIS AGE OF MASS INFORMATION

I keep doing this – pitching for this voluntary effort which must rank as one of the world’s best.

In this information age there is NO ONE who is keeping track of information. Websites come up and disappear and there is no record. Were it not for archive.org we would become BLIND even though we live in the age of maximum information.

MY NOTE A MOMENT AGO ON SOCIAL MEDIA

I must share this. Anything I can do to help sustain the ONLY truly honest and independent organisation on the internet today – Archive.org.

Brewster Kahle is one of the greatest men in human history. He has done a miracle – he has digitised and retains a snapshot of most material published on the internet since its inception. No government organisation or library comes even remotely close to the value he has provided to the world in his lifetime.

His latest appeal for donations at: https://archive.org/donate/?origin=email-20211019eoyappl1smdnrt2-v4

His website even has a snapshot of some of my early web pages at the University of Southern California (I started them in 1994 I think but internet archive only started archiving them since 1997): https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2021/10/thanks-internet-archive-my-old-web-pages-on-almaak-rcf-scf-at-usc/

I’d rather that Wikipedia, Facebook, Twitter, Google and Linkedin, etc. shut down. But this honest man deservers your $5 if you can afford it.