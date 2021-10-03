A prototype web app by Jason Gavrilis that includes vaccines, covid AND the Stringency Index

Jason Gavrilis has taken his previous work to the next level with an app that adds the stringency index (a kind of a proxy for lockdowns).

https://jazon-data.shinyapps.io/CV19-Data-App/

p.s. It takes a few seconds to load when you first open it.

The app allows the selection of a few variables including Country, Measure (e.g. deaths per million, cases per million, and positivity rate), and Colour (e.g. people fully vaccinated). The app is also dynamic. You can hover over data points to see the values. You can also zoom in and zoom out etc.

Note, it adds ‘Stringency Index’ as a Colour variable. The Stringency Index was developed by Our World in Data and is a composite measure based on nine response indicators including school closures, workplace closures, and travel bans, rescaled to a value from 0 to 100 (100 = strictest). It is a kind of ‘lockdown’ index. If you select ‘Stringency Index’ as the Colour variable in the app, then the colour represents Stringency. That is, the darker the color green, the higher the stringency.