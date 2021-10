A pamphlet I’ve made on covid facts – to share across Australia

I had been working sporadically on this pamphlet for another purpose but things are moving on fast and I need to get this message out asap. So I’ve tweaked my previous draft a tiny bit and am publishing it for WIDE DISSEMINATION.

Please share it as widely as you can. It could help bring Australia back from the brink.

Thanks in advance. HERE IS THE LINK: https://bit.ly/3jQa5iG