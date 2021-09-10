Thoughts on economics and liberty

11th September 2021

Update on my father’s health – 3

Contd. from Update 1 | Update 2

I’m still getting many requests for an update re: my father’s health and how I’m tracking with my time.

Overall, things are much better – the crazy busy phase of the previous two weeks, which required going to hospital emergency and ICU, is over.

  • Radiotherapy: 13 out of the 15 scheduled sessions have been completed. My father’s acute symptoms have definitely reduced: he is able to eat somewhat normally and get some sleep.
  • DVT: My father’s massive leg swelling from DVT has reduced by 60%, mainly over the last two days. Lots of injections have been given, some were skipped due to bleeding. The clot will take a long time to dissolve, though.

Will get to a level of normalcy from Thursday

Radiotherapy finishes on Tuesday, then a number medical appointments to review progress and decide re: chemotherapy. Once chemo starts (probably 2 weeks from now) I’ll get busy again. From Thursday next week, though, I’m hoping to get up to 8 hours a day for my political and other work.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in About me.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial