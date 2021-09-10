Update on my father’s health – 3

Contd. from Update 1 | Update 2

I’m still getting many requests for an update re: my father’s health and how I’m tracking with my time.

Overall, things are much better – the crazy busy phase of the previous two weeks, which required going to hospital emergency and ICU, is over.

13 out of the 15 scheduled sessions have been completed. My father’s acute symptoms have definitely reduced: he is able to eat somewhat normally and get some sleep. DVT: My father’s massive leg swelling from DVT has reduced by 60%, mainly over the last two days. Lots of injections have been given, some were skipped due to bleeding. The clot will take a long time to dissolve, though.

Will get to a level of normalcy from Thursday

Radiotherapy finishes on Tuesday, then a number medical appointments to review progress and decide re: chemotherapy. Once chemo starts (probably 2 weeks from now) I’ll get busy again. From Thursday next week, though, I’m hoping to get up to 8 hours a day for my political and other work.