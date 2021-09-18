The sheer ignorance, idiocy and arrogance of Klaus Schawab’s Great Reset

Hayek’s Nobel lecture The Pretence of Knowledge should be compulsory reading for anyone who even remotely wishes to talk about public policy. Thereafter, anyone commenting on the covid pandemic must have read a LOT of biology and read all the pandemic plans. Without that, their outpourings can be extremely ill-informed and misleading, as with Schwab’s Great Reset.

I’ve only skimmed through the first part of the book – it is a MASSIVE PIECE OF JUNK. I’ll revert to it in due course if I find time. [Also see this]

UNBELIEVABLE EXAGGERATION

The worldwide crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has no parallel in modern history. Now that the unthinkable is upon us. The high degree of ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 makes it incredibly difficult to precisely assess the risk it poses. in June 2020, roughly half a year after the beginning of the outbreak, our knowledge is still very patchy and as a result we still don’t really know just how dangerous COVID-19 is. , the societal upheaval unleashed by COVID-19 will last for years, and possibly generations. [RUBBISH. WE HAD A VERY GOOD HANDLE ON THE SIZE OF THIS PANDEMIC BY EARLY APRIL 2020]

FALSE AND BOGUS CLAIMS ABOUT PAST PANDEMICS “SHAKING” UP SOCIETIES

Historically, pandemics have tested societies to their core; the 2020 COVID-19 crisis will be no exception. [THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF THAT EVEN WITH THE SPANISH FLU. THE WORLD ECONOMY BOOMED IN THE 1920s. AND THERE WAS NO IMPACTD OF THE ASIAN OR HONG KONG FLU ON ECONOMIES. WHAT PLANET DOES SCHUAB LIVE ON?]

CLAIMS THAT THIS IS A NOVEL VIRUS WHEN IT IS PATENTLY NOT

This should not come as a surprise. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA, confesses: “This is a novel virus, new to humanity, and nobody knows what will happen.” [MASSIVE REPORTS OF CROSS-REACTIVITY HAD COME IN BY JUNE 2020. SCHAUB CHERRY PICKS WHAT HE WANTS TO “PROVE”]

DIRECT LINK WITH CCP AND CHINA’S CRIMINAL “SCIENTISTS”

An overwhelming consensus has emerged within the global scientific community that Jin Qi (one of China’s leading scientists) had it right when he said in April 2020: “This is very likely to be an epidemic that co-exists with humans for a long time, becomes seasonal and is sustained within human bodies.” [19]

MAN-MADE CATASTROPHE PAINTED AS SOMETHING ARISING FROM THE PANDEMIC

The global economic catastrophe that we are now confronting is the deepest recorded since 1945. A seminal paper on the long-term economic consequences of major pandemics throughout history shows that significant macroeconomic after-effects can persist for as long as 40 years, substantially depressing real rates of return. .. the severity of the economic shock inflicted by the coronavirus [BUT THIS IS NOT A MAJOR PANDEMIC BY ANY STRETCH OF IMAGINATION!]

ZERO UNDERSTANDING OF BIOLOGY AND PANDEMICS

authoritative measures to attempt to contain them have always been part of the policy arsenal. Thus, there is nothing new about the confinement and lockdowns imposed upon much of the world to manage COVID-19. They have been common practice for centuries. The spread of infectious diseases has a unique ability to fuel fear, anxiety and mass hysteria. Epidemics are by nature divisive and traumatizing. What we are fighting against is invisible; our family, friends and neighbours may all become sources of infection; those everyday rituals that we cherish, like meeting a friend in a public place, may become a vehicle for transmission; and the authorities that try to keep us safe by enforcing confinement measures are often perceived as agents of oppression.

A TINY BIT OF HONESTY THAT CONTRADICTS THE FIRST FEW CLAIMS MADE IN THE BOOK

COVID-19 doesn’t pose a new existential threat. It will not result in unforeseen mass famines or major military defeats and regime changes. Whole populations will neither be exterminated nor displaced as a result of the pandemic.

CALLING THE PANDEMIC AN “OPPORTUNITY”

we should take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to reimagine our world, in a bid to make it a better and more resilient one as it emerges on the other side of this crisis.

REJECTION OF COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS

if prematurely loosening the various restrictions and the rules of social distancing result in an acceleration of infection (which almost all scientists believe it would), more employees and workers would become infected and more businesses would just stop functioning. Only future data and subsequent analysis will provide incontrovertible proof that the trade-off between health and the economy does not exist. [ECONOMISTS NEVER SAY THIS – THEY LOOK AT THE ENTIRE PICTURE AND DETERMINE THE MOST BENEFICIAL TO SOCIETY – BUT SCHUAB, AN ALLEGED “PROFESSOR” HAS NO CLUE ABOUT BASIC ECONOMICS]

CONDEMNING THE POOR TO PERPETUAL MISERY

many people may wonder whether “obsessing” about growth is even useful, concluding that it doesn’t make sense to chase a target of ever-higher GDP growth. We do not know yet whether the “tyranny of GDP growth” will come to an end, but different signals suggest that the pandemic may accelerate changes in many of our well-entrenched social norms. [AND SO SCHAUB EFFECTIVELY WANTS TO DESTROY THE LIVES OF BILLIONS OF THE WORLD’S POOR IN INDIA, AFRICA AND OTHER NATIONS?]

Overall, this kind of a “book” is not worth reading. Give it an F.