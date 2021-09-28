The Great Covid Panic by Paul Frijters, Gigi Foster and Michael Baker

This is the paragraph that I like most in the book: “Totalitarian systems like fascism and communism fail for reasons well reflected in the events of the Great Panic. A system that adopts a single truth and then concentrates power in one like-minded group becomes very stupid very quickly. The countries and regions that turned into Covid cults became stupid in many ways. Not only did they adopt policies that were extremely self-destructive, but their single-mindedness gave them blind spots. The very fact that their truth was not continuously, vigorously, and publicly challenged made them complacent and arrogant. This led to a cessation of true debate and shut down many paths of inquiry that would have helped hugely during this period, such as the reevaluation of alternative medical interventions.”

That failure to debate, the failure to bring alternative views to the table was exemplified by the need for Craig Kelly to leave the Liberal Party.

The book includes a cost benefit analysis that conclusively demonstrates how the covid “public health” policies have been fatal to public health. Mainstream media organisations that say otherwise are lying and have participated in mass destruction of their societies.

I like the racy and readable style of the book for a topic that is challenging and complex at many levels – there has never before been an episode of such widespread disruption of rationality.

This book is sure to become a classic, to be found in the shelves of those who want to find out what happened in 2020 – how the institutions of Western civilisation folded like a house of cards, and what we can learn from this sorry episode for the future.

