The Bangladesh mask study rules out MASK MANDATES

Let’s start with my analysis of the Danish study:

Now for the Bangladesh masks study. I’ve not had time to read in detail. I’ve skimmed this and this, but the following initial comments – in no particular order:

PEOPLE DON’T USE MASKS THE WAY THE STUDY IMAGINES THEY WOULD

A basic problem that I have pointed out also with the Danish study is that people do not have the financial capacity or time to buy and use fresh masks all the time. I myself avoid using a new mask each time. The economic status of the vast majority of the poor people of the world (particularly Bangladesh) means they will NEVER use masks properly.

The proper study should have been of masks that are already dirty, unusable and filthy. Do these stop any virus?

MASKS MAY PUSH BACK THE VIRUS FOR A WEEK OR TWO, THAT’S NOT GOOD ENOUGH

Masks might (even if effective) at most push back the spread of the virus by a few days or weeks. They do not eliminate the virus. There is nothing that can eliminate the virus.

A “therapeutic” remedy that improves things by less than 10% is definitely NOT something that can be mandated. This is at best a minor improvement in the category of hand washing and social distancing.

Masks could perhaps be recommend (entirely voluntary) but with a lot of guidance on proper use of masks. Making it mandatory based even on this kind of a study is nothing short of insanity.

THE HARMS FROM MASKS

Masks are an obnoxious intrusion into people’s health. In sweaty and hot countries, they become a festering ground for the worst kinds of bugs. I don’t think these Bangladesh study people did any microscopic analysis of the bugs in the masks of the people. That would have alarmed them and stopped any further experimentation with masks.