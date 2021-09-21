21st September 2021
Nobelist PC Doherty going senile? He’s forgotten about natural immunity!
God save Australia!
Till 28 August 2021, Doherty still knew about natural immunity (screenshot)
#Insiders Once we're vaccinated, we have memory B cells and T cells that are readily kicked back into action by either a vaccine booster shot, or by catching COVID-19. This is active protection, we're simply jump starting the natural immunity we've relied on through evolution. https://t.co/emUQodlNbN
— Prof. Peter Doherty (@ProfPCDoherty) August 29, 2021
But by 19 September 2021 he’s forgotten it (screenshot)
They rely on what they call 'natural immunity', a term that's new to me. The idea is that having been infected with SARS-CoV-2, which may kill you or cause long term damage or Long COVID, will protect you from being infected again with SARS-CoV-2. The logic escapes me. https://t.co/L9ZTFJDCBP
— Prof. Peter Doherty (@ProfPCDoherty) September 19, 2021
“Peter Doherty and Rolf Zinkernagel have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of how the immune system recognizes virus-infected cells.” https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1996/press-release/