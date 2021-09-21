Thoughts on economics and liberty

21st September 2021

Nobelist PC Doherty going senile? He’s forgotten about natural immunity!

God save Australia!

Till 28 August 2021, Doherty still knew about natural immunity (screenshot)

But by 19 September 2021 he’s forgotten it (screenshot)

“Peter Doherty and Rolf Zinkernagel have been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of how the immune system recognizes virus-infected cells.” https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1996/press-release/

 

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial