I believe that Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) can be ruled out for covid vaccines

This is an issue that’s been raised by many scientists during the covid vaccine episode.

What is ADE?

One potential hurdle for antibody-based vaccines and therapeutics is the risk of exacerbating COVID-19 severity via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). ADE can increase the severity of multiple viral infections, including other respiratory viruses…. Steps to reduce the risks of ADE from immunotherapies include the induction or delivery of high doses of potent neutralizing antibodies, rather than lower concentrations of non-neutralizing antibodies that would be more likely to cause ADE. [Source]. The antibodies involved in ADE don’t help the body’s immune response, but instead might even make things worse. ADE increases the chance that a person will develop severe symptoms of a disease when they are infected. [Source]

LACK OF EVIDENCE OF ADE BY COVID VACCINES

By now we don’t need to rely on lab studies to test the existence or otherwise of ADE in covid vaccines (lab studies did not find any such effect). We have real life, EASILY verifiable proof.

All we need is to look for “breakthrough cases” – there are plenty of them. Millions of vaccinated people who have by now been infected by covid. The next thing to note is that these vaccinated “breakthrough” people are not dying in alarming numbers from covid – which they SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE CASE if these vaccine caused ADE . Instead, their death rate from covid is way lower than death rates from covid of the unvaccinated [See this and this].

Indeed, the breakthrough people (who survive their covid episode) end up getting the additional benefit of natural immunity. This is likely to be particularly helpful, on average, for the elderly.

My conclusion: ADE DOES NOT EXIST for covid vaccines. While ADE is theoretically possible, it is, in reality, NOT happening.

Will there be long term ADE?

First they said (e.g. Dolores Cahill – who, by the way, is right on many other things) that in SIX MONTHS all vaccinated people will die (I recall hearing her say so in a video – that I can’t quickly cite now). But since six months have long passed, such claims now push the ADE apocalypse further into the distant future.

If there was any ADE effect, it would have showed up by now. Unlike long term cancer effects of air pollution or asbestos, the effects of vaccines – which impact our immune system -should show up pretty quickly.

Similar “long-term” arguments have been made for decades with GM foods – for which there is absolutely no evidence of lack of safety. GMO “experts” who have made “long-term” claims have ALL been repeatedly proven wrong, but they never admit they were wrong!

Note – like all conclusions in science, my conclusion on this matter can change if information comes in that refutes my conclusion. But I believe there is very little chance now that I will be proven wrong on this.