Emerging proofs from Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA that the vaccines may significantly reduce deaths in the elderly

This is still a preliminary finding – I’ve not yet come to a final conclusion.

This piece is a follow-up from this post.

Covid vaccines have strong side effects including death among the elderly (e.g. the Norway aged care report and some social media murmurings about similar outcomes in Australia’s aged care homes). So we need a better handle on these issues.

But by now fairly strong evidence is emerging that the vaccines do reduce the prospect of death from covid. (And yes, the vaccinated CAN, and do get covid).

AUSTRALIA (NSW)

See this (26 July 2021) https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/1597

Of the 43 in ICU in NSW, 42 had not taken the vaccine. That’s pretty strong circumstantial evidence.

CANADA (BRITISH COLUMBIA)

Source: https://t.me/c/1267973254/11273

UNITED KINGDOM

Source: https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/1880

USA

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7037e1.htm?s_cid=mm7037e1_w

Three studies that drew data from different U.S. regions evaluated the protective power of the vaccines. One looked at more than 600,000 virus cases in 13 states, representing about one quarter of the U.S. population, between April and July, and concluded that individuals who were not fully vaccinated were far more susceptible to infection and death from the virus. They were 4.5 times more likely than vaccinated individuals to become infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the study found. Vaccine protection against hospitalization and death remained strong even when the Delta variant was the dominant form of infection. But the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing infection dropped from 91 percent to 78 percent, the study found. The studies underscore a series of similar findings in recent weeks. [Source]

TENTATIVE CONCLUSION

This does not consider vaccine side effects, so there’s a customised, tailored calculation that needs to be made in each individual case.

Epidemiologists like Sunetra Gupta, Martin Kulldorff and Jay Bhattacharya, being among the few scientists I respect, have reached the conclusion quite some time ago that the vaccines can be beneficial for the elderly.

I was somewhat unclear (and remain so) given the contradictory evidence from other sources.

However, I’m willing to give the vaccines a benefit of doubt now – and those in the higher risk categories could potentially consider them (that’s a position I’ve had since my December 2020 article in The Australian, as well as my Times of India articles. I’m not making any recommendation and will probably never do so – that’s not my job. But I would hope people are keeping their eyes peeled for the facts and will objectively arrive at their informed choice.