Do Victoria Police officials salivate at the thought of “cracking skulls”? An insiders account (?)

Another member of the Police seems to have spoken out. This is from a Telegram channel called “Tommy Robinson News”.

The precise URL of this email: https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/25846

I CAN’T VOUCH FOR THE AUTHENTICITY OF THIS ALLEGED EMAIL. SEEMS GENUINE, THOUGH. IF SO, I COMMEND CRAIG BACKMAN FOR HIS COURAGE OF CONVICTION.

===

Name: Craig BACKMAN

Comment: Hi tommy.

I am a current serving member of Victoria Police in Australia. I am embarrassed by my organization’s approach to policing this so called pandemic. Just thought I’d reach out to you and let you know that there are many among us that don’t agree with this approach and are willing to put our careers on the line to speak out against it.

I am one of those and I hope that by me speaking out it may encourage others to do the same.

Following is the body of an email I sent to Victoria Police Management, yesterday, prior to today’s protest in Melbourne.

It may cost me my Career but it’s a small price to pay in the pursuit of liberty and an end to this current dictatorship we are living under.

Keep up the good work.

=====

Hi boss.

Thanks for checking on me today. I really do appreciate your concern for my well-being. It means a lot to me.

Much of what is causing me sleepless nights at the moment is directly related to the impact of self reflection and how I view myself as a person, a husband, father, a Victorian citizen and a Police Officer, and what my future looks like.

I am ready to move forward with my life and career, and plan to return to work on Sunday 26/09 for Night Shift, however I need to express how I feel about what’s going on around us all.

Acting contrary to what I believe is right, is causing conflict in my life that I need to eliminate in order to remain healthy, and so I wish to make my thoughts, and position on current workplace issues known, specifically related to Policing COVID.

They say the definition of insanity is repeating the same actions over and over and expecting a different result. It is my sincere and firmly held belief, based on the available evidence, that these repeated “lockdowns” and vaccine demands are exactly that; insanity, as they clearly do not work to eradicate this virus.

To that end, from the data shown by countries whose vaccination programs are far advanced in quantities administered compared to our own, such as Israel and the UK, it is abundantly clear that these vaccines do not prevent neither infection of or the transmission of COVID-19, nor do they have a significant impact on the reduction of the severity of symptoms.

From the many millions of doses of these experimental vaccines being administered around the world, enough data has been collected to determine their efficacy and safety, which shows clearly, they are neither effective or safe.

This information is freely available and known to all who are willing to seek it and is, in my opinion, a driving catalyst behind the actions by many Victorian citizens who are seeking to protest against the continuing breach of their Human Rights and an end to this “insanity” which is destroying families, livelihoods and the education and mental health of our children.

I have personally suffered the consequences of the Governments’ approach to Policing this “pandemic” which has divided my family, resulting in my 20 year marriage ending, my children’s school results plummeting and their mental and physical health deteriorating due to repeated restrictions on their freedom of participation in community sport and various other after school activities.

To say this situation has had an enormously negative impact on mine and my families’ lives is a massive understatement. I am sure there are literally thousands of stories, similar to my own, scattered throughout the Victorian community.

Furthermore, I find the language used by the Government to demonize its’ citizens and employees who choose to not participate in a medical experiment, for whatever reason, calling this situation “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” to be abhorrent and disgusting, and is extremely divisive, especially considering that the evidence to date indicates the exact opposite of the Premier’s words.

I also believe stating that people (which includes employees of the state government) who choose to not participate in a medical experiment will be “excluded from participating in the economy” to be a coercive threat against its employees and Law abiding Victorian citizens, who are only exercising their legal rights, to be another driving factor in causing the population to protest against these threats, which in turn causes Police members to be placed in unnecessarily dangerous situations.

I am NOT an “anti-vaxxer”. No Member of Victoria Police is. Vaccination against Hep B is a requirement to join, which I happily took as it’s proven over time to be effective and safe. My children and myself are also all vaccinated against the usual suspects (measles, mumps, etc..) again, as all those vaccines have known long-term safety and efficacy data and I was able to make an informed decision whether to take them or not based on a risk v reward calculation.

I joined Victoria Police because I wanted to serve my local community and was expressly driven by the Victoria Police mantra of “uphold the right”. I believe in that mantra with all my heart and have always conducted myself in accordance, to protect the rights of the people in my community to the best of my ability. Unfortunately, I feel now that we as an organization are not living up to that mantra.

Another reason I joined Victoria Police is that I despise “bullies”. I believe the current language and behavior coming from the state government (my employer) to be that of a bully, who is demanding that we members of Victoria Police enforce these “bullying” tactics. This situation is causing me personally, enormous stress, anxiety and internal conflict, as I am being forced to behave in a manner that I despise.

On the 10th of September 2021, I was informed that I was being tasked to attend a citizen rally/protest in Melbourne on the 18th of September 2021. On this day I was asked by another member (who shall remain nameless) of Victoria Police if I was “excited” about attending so I could “crack some skulls”. Again, I found those remarks to be disgusting and further cements my views that some/many in Victoria Police ranks have lost sight of our core function, which is to protect the rights of Victorian citizens. I responded by asking the member “do you really believe that the people of Victoria who just want these restrictions ended so they can go on about their lives deserve to have their skulls cracked”? The member replied “well that’s the fault of all the unvaccinated people, like you”.

In light of my recent completion of the online training course titled “making courageous ethical decisions”, I feel compelled to call out this attitude toward violence against the Victorian public by a representative of Victoria Police as unacceptable and damaging to the reputation of our organization and therefore myself, by association.

Additionally, I find that the belief that somehow, an individual’s own immunity to a disease, could possibly provide protection against that disease to another individual, when immunity does not prevent contracting or spreading that disease, to be completely devoid of basic logic, reasoning and common sense. This is akin to a belief that another person would benefit from my own personal diet and exercise routines, or a person using sunscreen to prevent someone else for getting sunburned. It’s nonsense. Immunity protects the individual person, no-one else.

It is again, my firmly held belief that these protests clearly show that our actions in Policing these “lockdown” measures and draconian CHO recommendations, do not pass the SELF test, as they clearly;

do not pass public scrutiny,

Do not meet my own standards of personal ethics

Are dubious regarding their lawfulness

Are completely and totally unfair and a clear breach of human rights, with respect to freedoms of movement, speech and discrimination.

I have always done my upmost to be a good employee of Victoria Police and always been willing to personally sacrifice to aid the organization in meeting its’ Tasking and Coordination commitments, however I must now draw a line and take a stand by speaking out against our current approach to Policing this situation, which I believe is causing irreparable harm to our relationship with the community and sewing a distrust in Police by the citizens of Victoria that we have all worked so hard to gain. I fear that lost trust will never be regained, certainly not through force, intimidation, coercion and threats.

I therefore, with respect, due to my own conscience, decline to be a part of any activity that I believe breaches the Human Rights of any Victorian citizen who choose to not comply with the current lockdown measures and threats of segregation and discrimination through vaccine mandates by the state government.

I only hope that you can clearly see that my feelings are sincere, genuine and comes from my position of what I believe to be ethically fair and reasonable.

I also hope that others within our organization, who hold similar beliefs to myself, who whisper those beliefs but dare not speak out from fear of retribution, find the courage to also express their discontent regarding this situation.

I understand that there will be some within our organization that view my position negatively, however what others think of me pales in comparison to how I feel about myself and my own conduct. My honor and self respect mean far more to me than anything and I cannot allow myself to blindly follow or carry out unjust orders.

It is my sincere hope that raising this issue does not negatively impact my future with Victoria Police as I fully intend to continue to protect my community with pride, honor, respect and dignity.

Yours sincerely and respectfully,

Craig BACKMAN.

Senior Constable

(police number and station redacted)

September 18, 2021