Thoughts on economics and liberty

7th September 2021

Do these covid vaccines actually work? (leaving aside their side effects)

A placeholder post (with extremely incomplete information at this stage).

EVIDENCE THAT VACCINES WORK

https://t.me/c/1267973254/11273

https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/1597

https://aci.health.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/critical-intelligence-unit/covid-19-vaccines

Vaccines working as expected in preventing Covid deaths, say experts

EVIDENCE THAT VACCINES DON’T WORK

There’s a lot of evidence I’ve seen, mainly re: Israel. No time to compile but there seems no clear position re: vaccine effectiveness at this stage.

 

AND NO! THIS JULY 2021 STUDY DOES NOT “PROVE” THAT VACCINATED DIE IN LARGER NUMBER FROM COVID

See: https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/1653

and https://t.me/c/1267973254/11292

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial