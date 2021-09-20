Books on the covid pandemic that may be worth reading

DEFINITELY READ THIS:

The Great Hysteria and the Broken State – that’s my book and I can vouch for every word written in that book.

AND THIS: The Great Covid Panic by Gigi Foster and Paul Frijters (I’ve skimmed through it, and also written a section for it)

I’VE NOT READ THIS ONE BUT IT HAS A CHAPTER THAT WAS WRITTEN BASED ON ONE OF MY SPEECHES: Unchain Australia by Michael Darby

OTHERS THAT SEEM TO BE GOOD BUT WHICH I’VE NOT READ SO CAN’T SAY

Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

If you have suggestions, please make them in the comments section