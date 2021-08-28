What did India’s 2019 pandemic plan say? Some hints

I’ve not been able to locate India’s original 2019 pandemic plan – the current version (No. 3) is a piece of garbage (copy on my server).

But there WAS a 2019 plan (source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdnd2g7N4Zg – around 50 minutes).

We also know this paper exists: The 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic: A review of the current evidence [copy on my server]

It argues:

On January 23, 2020, the Government of the People’s Republic of China imposed a lockdown on Wuhan to quarantine and prevent the spread of the disease69. This was a drastic public health measure65,70. While the benefits of such a move remain to be seen, the long-lasting negative impacts of such a measure should not be underplayed71. Such drastic measures can lead to social, psychological and economic stressors on the whole population, leading to long-lasting adverse health outcomes72. Instead of coercive top-down quarantine approaches, which are driven by the authorities, community and civil-society led self-quarantine and self-monitoring could emerge as more sustainable and implementable strategies in a protracted pandemic like COVID-1973

Further:

As was the case in other countries, India’s pandemic preparedness plan was

largely abandoned in the face of a real pandemic. The response to COVID-19 has been driven by political priorities rather than by public health and epidemiological expertise. [Source]

HAVE LOCATED TWO PREVIOUS PLAN VERSIONS:

Original version, version 2. – another copy of the original plan.

A further interesting document.

Supreme court circular 14 March 2020[ – on my server]