Thoughts on economics and liberty

16th August 2021

Human rights in Australia – some notes

I had discussed the problem of human rights in Australia here. Of course, my book and my ICC complaint have extensive discussion on the issue + this.

Here’s some more information. This is a placeholder post, to inform public policy.

Here’s a good article: https://www.smh.com.au/national/covid-controls-highlight-need-for-national-human-rights-laws-20210812-p58i4b.html

EXTRACT

More than half of respondents to our poll (58 per cent) believe Australia already has a national Human Rights Act. When told we don’t, 76 per cent of people said they supported the introduction of one.

A Human Rights Act enshrined in law would make a real and meaningful improvement to human rights protection and have the additional benefit of untangling the current spaghetti bowl of legislation confusing all of us at a time when we need clarity more than ever.

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Politics.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author
One thought on “Human rights in Australia – some notes
  1. Melroy C..F.Fernandes

    The Karnataka Human Rights Commission in India( i don’t want to generalize) is like dead wood. I assume the rest are the same. I have personally experienced their callous attitude. Every “activist” and lawyer , I have spoken to tells me only one thing, ” they are useless, they do nothing”.

    Fact of the matter is that the HRC can only “recommend”.

    The attitude of the ICC to your complaint is also food for thought.

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial