30th August 2021
Electoral fraud in Australia -a distinct and well-documented possibility
There are huge shortcomings in Australia’s electoral system, and people have sent me information over the past year that should shock all of us. But sadly, I too was ignorant about these matters and did not bother for the past 20 years. The Liberal and Labor parties are extremely devious and have systematically eroded democracy in Australia.
E.g.
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/aec-s-vote-counting-machines-impossible-to-check-for-accuracy-scrutineers/464d30e1-74a9-4a27-9986-6935b8a3e9e9
https://ncc.org.au/uncategorized/4757-electoral-reform-aec-ignores-reports-of-electoral-fraud/
Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters
https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=546e0ad3-fbb7-461d-9975-7c2409583f28&subId=251538