Catallaxy Files has retired. A link to some of my Catallaxy posts on archive.org

Australia’s premier libertarian blog Catallaxy Files, created by Sinclair Davidson, has called it a day after serving Australia’s classical liberals and libertarians for a very long time (I only came across it around 5-10 years ago, I think).

As usual, costs become an issue and libertarians tend not to have the money to fight for their own liberty. I wasn’t able to chip in, either. I have no money to spare, having barely scraped through my life after resigning two jobs on a matter of principle: one, India’s senior executive service (IAS) because of India’s corrupt political system and the other in Australia as an economist, to fight the totalitarians who are running Australia into the ground.

This blog, sabhlokcity.com might well disappear one day, as well – the web hosting costs for this blog (started in 2009 or 2010, I think) have mounted dramatically over the years.

I had started with the free Blogger but that was had very poor presentation so I shifted first to cheap hosting companies and migrated to WordPress. But the cheap companies were unable to cope with the growing size of this blog, and hackers had a great time for many years – WordPress is extremely vulnerable to attacks. So I had to finally migrate to the ultra-expensive Siteground to ensure that this blog continues to function and is protected from hackers. Siteground costs me well over $AUD600 per year and I can barely cope with these costs at present.

Hopefully I’ll get a job in a year or so, to be able to pay for my ongoing fight for liberty and truth. But one day this blog will have to bid farewell, as well.

IN COMES ARCHIVE.ORG TO SAVE US ALL!

Fortunately, not all is lost. Thanks to archive.org (which I strongly recommend that people donate to, from time to time), some parts of Catallaxy Files live on at: https://webarchive.nla.gov.au/tep/89046

Further, I have found some links to a few of my old posts on Catallaxy Files by searching for “https://catallaxyfiles.com/author/sanjeevsabhlok/” on Archive.org:

As at March 2021: https://web.archive.org/web/20210301162653/https://catallaxyfiles.com/author/sanjeevsabhlok/

As at November 2020:

https://web.archive.org/web/20201102072642/https://catallaxyfiles.com/author/sanjeevsabhlok/

As at: October 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/20201028143554/https://catallaxyfiles.com/author/sanjeevsabhlok/

https://webarchive.nla.gov.au/awa/20201018225228/https://catallaxyfiles.com/author/sanjeevsabhlok/

I suspect that more than half my posts on The Files have disappeared permanently. But such is the nature of the internet. Nothing is permanent.