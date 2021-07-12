12th July 2021
Tony Nikolic’s superb letter to Brad Hazzard, NSW Minister re: informed consent
A Sydney lawyer, Tony Nikolic, with deep knowledge of the law has provided Brad Hazzard, NSW Minister with a superb letter that spells out the requirements for informed consent for a vaccine.
I’ve taken Tony’s permission to publish this. Please download and share.
Pdf won’t download? I’ve tried several times….
It works for me. Here’s the link again: http://sanjeev.sabhlokcity.com/Misc/2021.07.07%20Letter%20to%20NSW%20Minister%20for%20Health%20(Redacted).pdf