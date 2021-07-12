Thoughts on economics and liberty

12th July 2021

Tony Nikolic’s superb letter to Brad Hazzard, NSW Minister re: informed consent

A Sydney lawyer, Tony Nikolic, with deep knowledge of the law has provided Brad Hazzard, NSW Minister with a superb letter that spells out the requirements for informed consent for a vaccine.

I’ve taken Tony’s permission to publish this. Please download and share.

DOWNLOAD PDF

This entry was posted in Current Affairs, Public policy.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

2 thoughts on “Tony Nikolic’s superb letter to Brad Hazzard, NSW Minister re: informed consent

