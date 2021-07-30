There are 1 BILLION cases of flu each year. Yet we don’t go crazy and PCR test everyone.

“Influenza is a serious global health threat that impacts all countries: every year, there are an estimated 1 billion cases”

https://www.who.int/influenza/Global_Influenza_Strategy_2019_2030_Summary_English.pdf

No one goes crazy and does PCR tests on each of these billion people. Sick people stay at home. A few serious ones have to be hospitalised. Some die.

We have lost all sense of context and science during 2020 and 2021.

NOTE: I’ve uploaded this document on my server since I’m confident that the WHO will start deleting all information that gives a lie to its falsehoods during 2020 and 2021.