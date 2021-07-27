The social psychology of dystopias

My manuscript, The Discovery of Freedom, needs significant re-work to incorporate the social psychology of dystopias.

This is placeholder post but there’s a lot of info out there that I’ve come across which will inform the update. Basically group psychology needs to be studied at great length if we are to create a genuinely free society.

Things that will inform this study include:

Milgrom experiment

Orwell’s and Huxley’s works

Christopher Browning’s Ordinary Men

Asch conformity experiments

Kuran’s Private Truths, Public Lies

Mackay’s Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds

Many wonderful videos at: The Academy of Ideas

But there’s of course a lot more. Either way, without understanding human nature we will always fail to build a genuinely free society.