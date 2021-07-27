28th July 2021
The social psychology of dystopias
My manuscript, The Discovery of Freedom, needs significant re-work to incorporate the social psychology of dystopias.
This is placeholder post but there’s a lot of info out there that I’ve come across which will inform the update. Basically group psychology needs to be studied at great length if we are to create a genuinely free society.
Things that will inform this study include:
- Milgrom experiment
- Orwell’s and Huxley’s works
- Christopher Browning’s Ordinary Men
- Asch conformity experiments
- Kuran’s Private Truths, Public Lies
- Mackay’s Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds
- Many wonderful videos at: The Academy of Ideas
But there’s of course a lot more. Either way, without understanding human nature we will always fail to build a genuinely free society.