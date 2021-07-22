Thoughts on economics and liberty

22nd July 2021

The issue of leaky vaccines

I’m familiar with the idea that viruses evolve into less lethal variants since the more lethal ones are destroyed with the body they kill.

I started hearing of the leaky vaccine concept a few months ago. Now, this letter by Elizabeth Hart led me to further explore the issue.

This was discovered in 2015.

Since covid vaccines behave pretty much like the leaky vaccines discovered in 2015, the question has arisen whether covid vaccines are increasing the prospect of more deadly variants.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Science.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial