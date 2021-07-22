The issue of leaky vaccines

I’m familiar with the idea that viruses evolve into less lethal variants since the more lethal ones are destroyed with the body they kill.

I started hearing of the leaky vaccine concept a few months ago. Now, this letter by Elizabeth Hart led me to further explore the issue.

This was discovered in 2015.

Since covid vaccines behave pretty much like the leaky vaccines discovered in 2015, the question has arisen whether covid vaccines are increasing the prospect of more deadly variants.