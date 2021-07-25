Question for my existing email subscribers

This is only meant for those who have subscribed to this blog via email.

Feedburer is shutting down its email service but it is not clear from the language on its page whether existing subscribers will continue to get email notifications.

For new email subscribers I’ve moved to a new service and 4 people have subscribed to date. I’ve removed the link to the Feedburner form and put in the new form.

REQUEST TO OLD SUBSCRIBERS: Can you please spare a moment to tell me whether you receive this? Write to me at sabhlok@gmail.com.

I’ll try this again in a month or so, and if I don’t get a response, I’ll send you info on how to migrate to the new system. If you continue to get these blog posts then there’s nothing to do.