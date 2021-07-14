Gigi Foster’s Voices against lockdowns – (7) 14 July 2021

Continuing from the sixth report:

===

Dear all,

The New South Wales leadership announced today a further two-week extension of the lockdown instituted several weeks ago, plunging us even deeper into this self-inflicted dystopian nightmare. Other Australian states too have called snap lockdowns over the past month, at times with no or precious few covid cases, and to the puzzlement of many in countries overseas (including the UK and also Singapore) that are now getting back to normal, often despite still seeing far more suffering and death with covid than Australia has ever seen. Our governments have approved and released manipulative, misleading dramatisations that fan the fear of covid amongst young people, while paying mere lip service to the punishing costs of their lockdown edicts that continue to fall disproportionately on the young and the disadvantaged. All of this further underscores the dysfunction that has set into Australian policy-making.

On the bright side, I have a number of new resources to share with you that I hope will provide encouragement and opportunities to fight this continuing madness.

Starting with happenings in the medical profession, The Covid Medical Network has launched a “Swiss based non-profit global newspaper” to which you can subscribe here: https://cmnnews.org/. The CMN describes this as: “A One Stop Shop … which will also promote the CMN website. People are starved of alternative news — they don’t know where to go to get this information. This will be ONE location where they can go to get the best news on Covid. It will draw from the best Covid News sources with the latest and most reliable stories.”

Meanwhile, the Doctors for Covid Ethics group has put together and sent a letter to the political leadership of New South Wales, objecting to the present policies on both ethical and legal grounds: https://doctors4covidethics.org/legal-letter-to-the-minister-for-health-and-premier-of-new-south-wales-australia/

Find here a compendium of reports and data about the costs of lockdowns put together, discretely, by the Great Barrington Declaration folks: https://thepriceofpanic.com/

And finally on the medical front, Arief Farid invites you all to a presentation this Saturday entitled “COVID Unmasked – A Scientific Analysis of the Past 18 Months”, presented by Dr David Richards. Details:

Saturday 17 July 3pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time) (a second presentation will be on 31 July)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82041671092

Meeting ID: 820 4167 1092

For tech support or other questions, please email: arief.farid@outlook.com

Moving to the legal front, herewith a report of the continuing efforts of lawyer Reiner Fullmich, who has also taken to periodically interviewing other experts in podcast form: https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html?fbclid=IwAR2-_A10IFSa6ojJlOdfcvpfxdeUwNsvFU10vA1zgriShjMESwkPizrTKI0

A recent academic piece by economists examining whether shelter-in-place orders save lives: https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w28930/w28930.pdf, and an “entertain your friends” tool pitched to the lay audience asking essentially the same question: https://www.covidchartsquiz.com/

Some recent popular-press writing from journalists and scientists in Australia:

Some informative written and spoken words for public consumption released by more members of the worldwide “Covistance”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4grP1718Ps (a presentation by Professor John Ioannidis at Stanford)

https://odysee.com/@PANDA:3b/TimeToReopenSociety:7 (featuring Nick Hudson, founder of PANDA)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btWfAXQ8wYg (featuring UK-based pathology expert John Lee, and produced by Ivor Cummins)

https://www.collective-evolution.com/2021/02/01/scientists-explain-the-catastrophic-impact-of-covid-forced-societal-lockdowns/

https://wp.me/p1Bfg0-60H (University of Wollongong Professor of Social Sciences Brian Martin muses on the way in which views that challenge the mainstream one have been silenced, discredited, and otherwise harassed away from the public’s eye and attention)

Some recent podcasts I’ve been featured in:

https://themodernconservative.substack.com/p/lockdown-economics-making-sense-of

https://shows.acast.com/principle-of-charity/episodes/should-we-put-a-dollar-value-on-human-life

And one coming soon, here: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/counterculture-with-gideon-rozner/id1555393918

My weekly talk-radio show on ABC Radio National has commenced its fifth season, with the first episode all about lockdown policy: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/the-economists/title/13406906 – and i am pleased to share that I am receiving and fulfilling voluminous requests to speak on television and radio each week. By invitation earlier this week I also gave the opening keynote speech at the annual Australian Conference of Economists, with staunch Covistance member (not to mention term-coiner) and brother-in-arms Paul Frijters giving another invited keynote in that same conference. Even my own university has begun to feature my work on covid policy. I take these as encouraging signals that the mainstream narrative is shifting, if glacially.

I am also very excited to share news of my forthcoming book, co-authored with Paul Frijters and Michael Baker, entitled The Great Covid Panic. We are aiming to have the book on shelves within two to three months – in time for the Christmas season – with book launch events to come in October/November. Further details to follow in future missives.

Another forthcoming production in my family is a musical being written by my son Neil, inspired by the events of the covid period, provisionally entitled Hive Mind. If you or someone you know works in the musical theatre business and would be willing to consult with Neil about next steps to progress this project, please email him directly on bakerneil0@gmail.com.

On the business front, some sensible push-back from the airline sector: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-17/virgin-ceo-jayne-hrdlicka-covid-borders-vaccine-deaths/100144956

A statement from the tourism industry of the massive losses it expects due to covid policy settings: https://www.unwto.org/news/global-economy-could-lose-over-4-trillion-due-to-covid-19-impact-on-tourism

Plus an inspiring grassroots project begun in Mullumbimby to help the small businesses that have felt the brunt of covid restrictions (see the contact details in the description below the video, if you would like to get involved): https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=RjNzYoLFbPg&fbclid=IwAR21Ut2P-KSruhQbj0HeKp-ZkzrPw8p_QlbROGWDH9z_ygeTeFs09gbZhis

And finally, while Van Morrison queries where all the rebels have gone, the Cubans are showing us in the supposedly free West how it’s done: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-57799852

It grieves me to be compelled to continue to send missives to this group. I will keep doing so as long as the normal freedoms of movement of Australian populations are being revoked in the name of covid.

Yours in hope and determination,

gigi

PS for those on this list also interested in the legal and ethical aspects of requiring covid vaccination as a pre-condition for regaining freedoms, a petition to the Australian Commonwealth government against mandatory vaccination expires tonight: https://www.aph.gov.au/e-petitions/petition/EN2753

Also, Jorg Probst shares the existence of a small grassroots group working against vaccine passports (https://nohealthpassports.wordpress.com) and a Telegram channel where he posts news (Australian and worldwide) on the issue of vaccine passports and news closely related to this topic: https://t.me/VaccinePassportNews