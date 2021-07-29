29th July 2021
Arguments against vaccine passports
A placeholder post – since there is some good info out there but I’ve not been tracking it systematically. Time permitting, I hope to write a comprehensive article for my TOI blog on this issue.
https://t.me/AusRepsOfficial/155
https://t.me/AusRepsOfficial/157
Vaccine passports/mandates are wrong. It is unscientific to demand people with prior COVID disease to be vaccinated. They already have excellent immunity.
— Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) July 27, 2021
The argument against vaccine passports is growing
The case against vaccine passports