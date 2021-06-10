The question of informed consent in the disability sector in Australia

Publishing this email received which contains information that could be helpful to some people. I’ve not had time to thoroughly understand the ethical issues raised here, but I believe that we need a genuine approach to informed consent in all cases.

Dear xxx MP,

As my local member of parliament, I write to you to raise grave concerns over my inability as a member of the disability workforce to effectively work towards the NDIS Code of Conduct (Workers), and the NDIS Code of Conduct document.

I would like to advise that I entered the disability sector with a desire to have a positive impact on, be an advocate and a voice for people living with a disability (PLWD).

I am ethically torn to effectively fulfill the obligations outlined in the Code of Conduct of which I will detail below. Firstly I would like to express why I am conflicted as a person working in the disability sector to fulfill those obligations.

As a person working in the disability sector I have been asked to follow State Government and NQSC directives through my employer to encourage PLWD to take up the administration of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

The directive has been, to only advise PLWD that the vaccines are safe and effective and that they are encouraged to take up the vaccine, and in effect echoing the message from Government, Health Ministers, media organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and vaccine interested parties.

The point of my conflict as an individual who is able make an informed decision and choice about my own health and wellbeing, including medical decisions, is that I have been able to research information from thousands of concerned professionals from their respective fields of expertise from around the globe. Which the vast majority of PLWD are unable to do for themselves.

During this research I have chosen to take a cautious approach in regards to the overall management by our Government concerning SARS-CoV-2 and the roll out of the experimental vaccines, which are still in trial phase until 2023 and have no long term efficacy and safety data to guarantee acceptable long term ‘non emergency‘ approval. As a result of my research, I have found credible information from experts in their field to cast doubt over the following:

Defining SARS-CoV-2 as a pandemic

Flawed or misuse of the PCR test to diagnose active SARS-CoV-2 cases

The validity of actual SARS-CoV-2 case numbers

The validity of actual SARS-CoV-2 death numbers

That the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are, as safe and effective as Government,

Health Ministers, media organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and

vaccine interested parties state them to be.

Not to mention, the long-term existence of multiple other medications, which have shown promising results in combating the severity of SARS-CoV-2

We have also recently had this announcement from the Dr. Tess Lawrie PhD in the UK – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pH0Y3jvHtgaEwcDR9QGTB2f90IaPbcRW/view

To be clear, I am acknowledging that SARS-CoV-2 exists.

However, I am of the opinion that the response to SARS-CoV-2 and its associated Vaccine has been severely mismanaged by Governments in regards to not only ongoing beyond flattening the curve Emergency measures, forced lockdowns, mandated mask wearing, mandated contract tracing, travel restriction, discussions of vaccine passports, but also, the advertising and public relations campaign to encourage the uptake of the experimental SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

What distresses me more about my opinion above, is that I have the ability to discern and make an informed decision and choice about my compliance in regards to the above Government directed measures under emergency powers, where as PLWD who require supported decision making, cannot.

And seeing that as a worker in the disability sector, I could face disciplinary repercussions from my employer, who is taking directives from Government and in effect the NQSC for discussing anything contrary to Government guidance regarding the encouraged uptake of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, it challenges my ethical obligation to do what’s best for PLWD, and as such in conflict with the Code of conduct.

My training since joining the disability sector 7 years ago has continually focused on; person centred active support, choice and control, and supported decision making and rightly so. How can I effectively work towards all these principles for PLWD and be a voice for them, when mine and millions of other voices are being censored, suppressed and even ridiculed when bringing to light concerns over the points raised above in regards to casting doubt over SARS-CoV-2 and its vaccines.

We are are told that we can not discuss our concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 and its respective vaccines with PLWD, their families or guardians as this would be in breach of Government directives and guidance. We are told that PLWD who require supported decision making and who only have the OPA as guardians need to be referred to their GP for discussions to determine their suitability to receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. Where are the safeguards that the GP will

consider all the available data available for research in regards to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines before determining it is safe to give. I have the ability to go to my GP and request that they conduct a comprehensive research into the safety and efficacy of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and even ask them put in writing that they believe it is safe for me to take, and I could then make a discerned decision based on this, (even though I wouldn’t based on my research) But I absolutely would expect no less due process for a PLWD.

But of course this is not going to happen, because there is no liability to anyone for any adverse reaction of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines to PLWD, and no Doctor will put their name to a letter indicating such. This is because

they can simply say that they have determined it was safe to encourage, recommend and administer the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine under Government Health Guidance and advice, who, low and behold are also not liable.

It is for this reason I wish to raise grave concerns on the grounds that the Government and NQSC are preventing me from adhering to the code of conduct as explained further down. I also seek leave to have all of the

points above which have doubts cast over them, investigated thoroughly by an impartial and non associated entity, with the result to be tabled to the Royal Commission.

I also seek leave to have the voice of PLWD, their carers and all employees of the disability sector who would like to raise concerns over SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and table evidence of such to the Royal Commission.

NDIS Code of Conduct (Workers) https://www.ndiscommission.gov.au/workers/ndis-code-conduct states:

It requires workers and providers delivering NDIS supports to:



· act with respect for individual rights to freedom of expression, self-determination, and decision-making in accordance with relevant laws and conventions

· act with integrity, honesty, and transparency



· promptly take steps to raise and act on concerns about matters that might have an impact on the quality and safety of supports provided to people with disability

· take all reasonable steps to prevent and respond to all forms of violence, exploitation, neglect, and abuse ( In my opinion – “Encouraging” and “Advocating” people living with a disability to follow Government and NQSC guidelines and directives to take a vaccine which is unproven for long term health affects, still in trial phase, has medical health experts speaking out in opposition to it around the world and showing around the world that it has the most side effects in a mass role out vaccine than any other before it, could be classed as “Exploitation”)

The NDIS Code of Conduct (Document) https://www.ndiscommission.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2021-03/code-conduct-workers-march-2021-11.pdf.

States:

Part 1 (10) – The Code is an

important part of the NDIS Quality and Safeguarding Framework. It promotes the health, safety and

wellbeing of persons with disability , by setting out acceptable, appropriate and ethical conduct

for NDIS providers and workers delivering supports or services in the NDIS

market. ( In my opinion – “Encouraging” and “Advocating” people living with a disability to follow

Government and NQSC guidelines and directives to take a vaccine which is

unproven for long term health affects , still in trial phase, has medical health experts speaking out in opposition to it

around the world and showing around the world that it has the most side

effects in a mass role out vaccine than any other before it, is in

conflict with this)



Part 2 – 1 (13) – People with disability have the right to

make their own decisions , to be free to

live the life they choose, and to have the

same rights and freedoms as any other member of the community. ( this includes having access to the same research

information I have access too, and if unable to do so for themselves have

dedicated disability support staff inform them of such information to help

them make an informed decision)





Part 2 – 1 (15) – These rights are set out in the United Nations

Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability . They include

the right to freedom of expression and the right to

make decisions about and exercise control over their own lives. Choice and

control is a core principle of the NDIS. People

with disability have the right to choice and

control about who supports them and how their NDIS Quality and Safeguards

Commission 6 supports and services are delivered. Please pay

particular attention to these (links below): Article 21 – Freedom of

expression and opinion, and access to information (Point a), Article 25 –

Health (point d))

Part 2 -1

(22) – When the person with disability has a legal

guardian, workers need to be clear on the decisions in which they need to

involve the legal guardian. However, workers

still have an obligation to ensure they have the capacity to listen to and

support the person to make decisions. Workers

can use supported decision-making to do this. Supported decision-making is a model for

supporting people with disability to make decisions. The person with disability weighs

options and makes a decision, with the support of an individual or a

network of people who they choose to involve because they trust them to

provide reliable, unbiased support for decision-making. (See points about doubt above)





Part 4 (47)

– Integrity, honesty and transparency are crucial to developing the

trust-based relationships between people with disability and workers that

are required for high-quality service delivery. ( by not providing PLWD access to all available credible

information a support person is unable to adhere to this)





Part 6 (80) ‘Violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation’ is broadly

understood to include, but is not limited to: domestic, family and

interpersonal violence; physical and sexual violence and abuse;

psychological or emotional harm and abuse; constraints; forced

treatments and interventions; humiliation

and harassment; financial abuse; violations of privacy; systemic abuse;

physical and emotional neglect; passive neglect; and wilful deprivation. (In my

opinion “Encouraging” and “Advocating” people

living with a disability to follow Government and NQSC guidelines and

directives to take a vaccine which is unproven for long term health affects , still in trial phase, has medical health

experts speaking out in opposition to it around the world and showing

around the world that it has the most side effects in a mass role out

vaccine than any other before it, is in conflict with this)





Part 6 (81,

82, 83, 84, 85) (I am also in conflict with these, until such time

the Royal Commission has had the points above, which have doubts cast over

them, investigated thoroughly by an impartial and non

associated entity, proving that all these points have been

authenticated, validated, peer reviewed and globally accepted via

consensus.)

Links

Article 21 – https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities/article-21-freedom-of-expression-and-opinion-and-access-to-information.html

Article 25 – https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities/article-25-health.html

I would also like to raise concerns and request an investigation into the NDS policy decision to advocate and petition government

to mandate the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines to the disability workforce. – https://www.nds.org.au/news/national-disability-services-vaccine-must-be-mandatory

I am deeply troubled to the point of stress that a peak

industry body representing around 1100 organisations as paid members, who

employ thousands of disability staff around the country (including myself),

would vote on a policy such as this, especially in light of the points of

concern and doubt in my previous submission, but listed below for relevance.

I have found credible information from experts in their

field to cast doubt over the following:

As such, I am demanding a FULL and immediate

investigation, retraction and apology for this outrageous policy position from

the National Disability Services and all of its members on whose behalf that

they purport to speak, as this is very distressing for myself or any other

disability workforce employee, as well as PLWD who will be denied choice and

control.

I kindly request you table my concerns in your capacity

as my local member of parliament.

Thank you

Kind Regards

xxx

Disability

Sector Employee

ALSO