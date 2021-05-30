What about Luc Montagnier’s claim that “vaccines are creating variants”

What do you think of this video?

During the video, Montagnier said the antibodies produced by the coronavirus vaccines “enable an infection to become stronger.” ‘m unable to spare too much time to research but this info was helpful: https://www.usatoday. com/story/news/factcheck/2021/ 05/28/fact-check-covid-19- variants-come-mutations-not- vaccines/5205529001/ During the video, Montagnier said the antibodies produced by the coronavirus vaccines “enable an infection to become stronger.” Montagnier attributed that claim to Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE), a phenomenon in which virus-specific antibodies can enhance the entry and replication of a virus. Those antibodies recognize and bind to a pathogen, but instead of preventing infection, they act as a “Trojan Horse” and allow the pathogen to enter cells. That process can lead to wider dissemination of the disease. ADE has resulted from a few previous vaccination efforts, including vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and measles in the 1960s and, more recently, dengue virus in 2016. Scientists have looked for ADE associated with the coronavirus throughout the pandemic, but they haven’t found any cases. This confirms that ADE can occur. So Montagnier is at least partially right. Only empirical analysis can show whether it is occurring in these particular vaccines.