The info I sent to Monica and Morgan on 8 April 2021 about the new party being created

I’m sharing this since some people are asking why I did not work with Monica.

Well, from 12 March 2021, she said to me on multiple occasions that she was no longer in politics and had reverted to the RDA’s “old” strategy of supporting good people. She specifically ruled out contesting any seat herself. Nevertheless, I kept sharing info on the new party (now called Australia’s Representatives) at the earliest opportunity, so I could persuade her to get involved in this massive effort.

This is what I provided in detail on 8 April 2021 after she rejected my offer of a verbal zoom briefing. (Btw, in response to my detailed msg – below – Monica responded cryptically: “Sounds good. We’ll support a new party like this I’m sure”. – consistent with her claim that she was no longer in politics, but supporting good people).

You will all recall that a few weeks ago – left with no option after talking to the small parties but to think about creating a new party – I called Peter Harris to find out how a party is created in Australia.

It turns out he was going to call me that same day to discuss a thought that had come to his mind after weeks of feedback from the grassroots.

Over the past few weeks, Peter and Ruby have been running the Standup program across WA (they intend to run 300 workshops across Australia by the end of the year) and in each of these they have found a massive rate of participation from people disgusted with what is going on. People are desperate for a political alternative, but they want something bigger than a one-issue party. Polls conducted by them (and associates) show a very high likely demand for a third centrist party.

One of the key messages coming through was that people were disappointed with their representatives who were unapproachable and unresponsive, even as these MPs happily vote on draconian measures – and the threat of vaccine passports is being taken very badly by such people. They want a system in which their MPs are accountable to them and talk to them.

As you’re aware, Peter has been watching the (rather limited) progress of my attempt to form a coalition. I’ve had him in our coalition strategy group on Telegram because of his prior expertise in politics. He was founder of the Family First party and did the main work to set it up. In 2006 he had decided to stop all future political work but now, given the grassroots pressure – and his own view that the situation in Australia is dire, he told me that day on the phone (around 2 weeks ago, that he would be willing to set up a new party again, as its Federal Director – to both fulfil the demand of his constituents (their newsletter goes to over 7000 people and Ruby has a good following on social media + the views coming from the Standup seminars) and to help me achieve my goal of fighting these big parties in the lower house.

Peter has been true to his word: he has prepared key draft documents. The only problem with this party formation process is that he and Ruby are constantly on the road, so the feedback I’m providing has not been incorporated yet. Second, he is trying to get key people onboard as the main office bearers but one of the most significant persons for us has not been able to be connected – this person is likely driving across WA to NSW. Office bearer roles have to be filled by credible people. Further, credible spokespersons have to be found in a number of areas before the party is declared.

This party plank will be mainly to fight public health terrorism and human right violations but it will also have a broad set of principles and values that are universal and liberal. Its elected members will have the freedom to vote as per their conscience on almost everything – but they will need to explain their votes publicly in those situations where their vote differs from the party’s preferred position (the party will have preferred positions, based on principles and consultation). They will need to undertake continuous consultation with their electorate as well.

The name of the party has been finalised, logos are being designed and tested, the domain com.au was purchased but an org.com.au domain will need to be purchased and a website started, membership form has been created and is being finalised, a donation process is being created, etc. A lot of IT work is in needed, so volunteers are being sought.

As this work goes into multi-faceted details, it is becoming clear this is going to take longer than earlier anticipated.

I would hope (wherever possible – knowing that Monica and Morgan have currently a strategy to support good candidates and not necessarily of any party) that people on this team will take key roles in this party as spokespersons/ candidates. I’ve had a chat with Robert – who’s been prompting me to enter politics for over 5 months now – he has agreed to be the initial Queensland coordinator (we have another person in Queensland in the proposed party – she has major experience of running campaigns for the Liberal Party and will resign from the Liberal Party next week). He will also be a health ethics spokesperson and will contest a lower house seat. As the only government doctor to step out to fight the CHOs, he will become a major figure of this party. He’s working on writings/ videos to launch his message.

Since Peter is very supportive of the third front concept, we’ll not oppose any good candidate. We’ll also collaborate closely not only with IMOP but with any other party that wishes to participate in the lower house contest.

(Btw, Craig Kelly is fully aware of this effort – I’ve been providing him brief updates – but not sent in the detailed documents yet. I’ve also alerted Pete Evens broadly to this effort.)

As you know I’ve had extensive chats with Tim Flynn who wants to form his party. I will be talking to him about this party as soon as I have some concrete materials to share with him, and will hope that he will come on board in some capacity – along with his thousands of followers. Tim is a highly competent person – a former senior Treasury executive, and he could become our finance spokesperson (I might be the economic spokesperson).

Please keep all this completely secret at this stage – we want this to be known only once a well-considered public announcement is made.