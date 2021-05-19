A question about IMOP – happy to receive informed inputs

Over the past few months, I have formed a truly positive impression of Michael O’Neill, President of IMOP.

But a few days ago someone has raised concerns with me about Barbara O’Neill.

I will need to look at this issue carefully before reviewing my current position re: Michael. I have seen too many corrupt regulators and government officials in my life to believe only their side of the story. For instance, there is unequivocal proof of Narendra Modi’s involvement in the riots that killed over 1000 innocent Muslims in India – and his connivance with the lynchings of Muslims in India is also equally unequivocally proven. Yet the “regulators” of India, one of the most corrupt group of people in that country, have given him a clean chit by ignoring the facts that were staring at them in the face. There are MANY other such incidents I know of across the world. Regulatory capture and corruption is just too chronic a problem to ignore.

I would therefore like to understand Barbara’s story properly before forming a view. I will soon get a copy of Michael’s book, The Assassination of Barbara O’Neill. [See YouTube video here]. But I will only be able to consider this issue after I have finished lodging ARP’s registration application with the AEC. That means I can’t examine this for a few more weeks.

In the meanwhile I invite those who have actually (and thoroughly – please!) studied this matter to write their findings either on this blog or to send me an email at sabhlok@gmail.com.

At this moment I maintain a fact-finding stance.

===ALLEGATION RECEIVED ===