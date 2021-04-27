My comment on a Tweet by Ron Dunn – where is my “political heart”?

Someone sent me this:

MY RESPONSE

My heart is in India and I am founder and mentor of India’s only liberal party – Swarna Bharat Party.

There is enormous material publicly available on my India work and a book that has been recently commissioned by a publisher on India’s history of liberalism will have a chapter on my work.

But I am a citizen of Australia due to the circumstance of fate. A lot of refugees from socialism live in Australia. I don’t have voting rights in India and have now been forced to enter politics directly in Australia. My experience of 20+ years in developing a liberal party will have positive spillovers for Australia.