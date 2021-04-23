24th April 2021 For the record – an automatic response from ABC – a month’s wait for their response! Tweet This PDF. “Where a response is to be provided, the ABC endeavours to respond within 30 days of receipt.” This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Public policy. My next TOI blog post: Lockdown origins and harms » Sanjeev Sabhlok View more posts from this author One thought on “For the record – an automatic response from ABC – a month’s wait for their response!” Arnoldus Lapre 24th April 2021 at 5:46 pm Dear Mr. Sabhlok, this delaying tactic is to be expected from Left Wing zealots. They need ample time to find a coherent excuse as an answer to your email.. Instead of a trustworthy news media outlet, they behave like typical dishonest politicians/bureaucrats. Please keep us informed if/when you receive a reply from them. Regards, Arnoldus Lapre. . Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Select language:Hindi English (Press F12 to change language) Show Keyboard
Dear Mr. Sabhlok,
this delaying tactic is to be expected from Left Wing zealots.
They need ample time to find a coherent excuse as an answer
to your email..
Instead of a trustworthy news media outlet, they behave like
typical dishonest politicians/bureaucrats.
Please keep us informed if/when you receive a reply from them.
Regards,
Arnoldus Lapre.
.