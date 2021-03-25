Videos that can be repurposed for fighting government and MSM disinformation

Some illustrative repurposed videos I’ve created:

Liberate Australia channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXKRvshiUJU&t=1s

https://youtu.be/lscXymyMjIc

https://youtu.be/5snuA13xS_0

https://youtu.be/DyCDH3bZ5WI

Swarna Bharat Party channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2qXJYPQxpU

On this channel you’ll also find 10s of videos during 2020-21 in which I’ve compiled key extracts from videos of various scientists on the covid pandemic. This channel has plenty of material in one place to fight the lockdown narrative. But obviously there are many more which exist independently on different channels in the world.

It would be good to pull together extracts from videos of Sunetra Gupta, Martin Kuldorrff, Jay Bhattacharaya, etc. Their latest: https://thefloridachannel.org/videos/3-18-21-roundtable-discussion-on-public-health/ – there are videos that have extracted key elements.

Also, e.g. https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1374702467531689989 – a 10 second video I made the other day.