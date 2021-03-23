Update on PTSD-like fear among Australians

An email I just sent out to eminent scientists and also copied Ferguson

Hi all

As you might know, I resigned my government job to protest the police state in Australia, wrote a book, a complaint to the ICC, many articles, came on TV, but with none of these having an effect on the draconian policies of Scott Morrison, have decided to enter politics.

As part of this exercise I’ve been going around my local shopping centre to try to undo the hysteria in the minds of the people. An ongoing report on the toolkits I’m using for my experiments along with reports on what I’ve been finding – at https://teamaustralia21.org/first-we-must-rid-australians-of-the-fear-that-has-been-drummed-into-them/

After three experiments to date I believe that our criminal politicians have made most Australians mentally ill – the harms from which are even more severe than what I had once anticipated. We may not have enough psychiatrists in the world to undo the mental illness induced by our politicians.

I find most Australians I meet presenting like patients with PTSD who are shell-shocked, in mortal fear and under the greatest possible stress. Their eyes display the deepest possible fear of “something in the air” even though Australia has had virtually no cases of covid for many months.

I suspect such people may never be retrieved and returned to normalcy – so deep are the grooves of fear etched into their brain.

A small proportion of the people I meet are willing to listen to reason but the vast majority don’t want to come anywhere near the facts. When presented with the facts they reject them and go off on a tangent.

Our criminal politicians who have brainwashed the people have benefited from the hysteria – but I fear this brainwashing is causing severe long term mental harm. In any case, this is not how public health should be done.

I’m also copying Neil Ferguson whom I’ve been in touch with in the past. Unfortunately I’ve concluded some time ago that Ferguson is a key contributor to the crimes against humanity being committed by governments worldwide. Ferguson – I ask you to look within: what have you done to the world?

Regards

Sanjeev Sabhlok

Melbourne