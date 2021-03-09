There’s no limit to the lies of these crooked health bureaucrats

Australian Health Secretary Professor Brendan Murphy lied to Australians when he said the COVID-19 vaccine products have ‘full’ TGA approval on the ABC 7.30 program, when in fact they are only provisionally approved. It’s a very serious matter that Australians are being deliberately misled about the regulatory status of these experimental medical interventions

For the attention of:

Mr David Anderson

ABC Managing Director

Mr Anderson, in my email of 26 February 2021, below, I brought it to your attention that Professor Brendan Murphy, Australian Secretary of Health, lied to the Australian public during his interview with Leigh Sales on ABC 7.30 on 3 February 2021.

Professor Murphy firmly asserted the Covid-19 vaccine products have ‘full’ TGA approval, when in fact they are only provisionally approved.

People being vaccinated in the current vaccine rollout are participating in a massive vaccine trial with the provisionally approved vaccine products. in his interview with David Speers on ABC Insiders on 21 February 2021, when he said “The world is engaged in the largest clinical trial, the largest global vaccination trial ever…” Health Minister Greg Hunt admitted this in his interview with David Speers on ABC Insiders on 21 February 2021, when he said

Are the people being vaccinated giving their informed consent to participate in this experimental vaccine trial? Do the people being vaccinated know that the Morrison government has given the vaccine suppliers indemnity for ‘inevitable’ side effects, as reported in The Sydney Morning Herald

“Earning and retaining their trust is essential to fulfilling the ABC’s charter and its responsibilities under the ABC Act to provide innovative and comprehensive services of a high standard to Australian and international audiences”. The ABC’s Code of Practice 2019 states that the ABC belongs to the Australian people, and that

The ABC’s Code of Practice notes “The ABC has a statutory duty to ensure that the gathering and presentation of news and information is accurate according to the recognised standards of objective journalism. Credibility depends on factual accuracy…The ABC requires that reasonable efforts be made to ensure accuracy in all fact-based content”.

Mr Anderson, the information provided on ABC 7.30 by Professor Brendan Murphy about the regulatory status of the Covid-19 vaccine products was grossly inaccurate and misleading, resulting in the Australian public being misinformed about an experimental medical intervention, i.e. Covid-19 vaccination, and this is obviously relevant to the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine products being rolled out now.

People in Australia are being misinformed about the regulatory status of the vaccine products, a matter which may have great bearing on their decision to be vaccinated, along with considering their personal risk with this virus which isn’t serious for most people under the age of 70, and not necessarily a death sentence for those over 70.

I again request you take steps to address this misinformation, and for your response on this matter, see my original email to you below.

It’s on the record I have brought this example of misleading information to your attention.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent citizen investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy