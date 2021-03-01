My note re: the criminal totalitarian Big Tech that are intent on destroying all semblance of liberty

I’ve not been putting out my normal posts on criminal totalitarian Facebook for many months now – but this post by Naomi Wolf (who is a leftist who believes in liberty – a strange combination, I find) is worth sharing since it discusses the issue I’ve been fighting against.

I’ve been literally butchered by criminal Big Tech for months on end. Today the only place I write freely is on Telegram. I’ve been banned permanently by Linkedin, banned twice by Facebook, twice by Twitter (currently under a ban).

These criminal Big Tech companies have destroyed the USA – and in this process, the free world.

Freedom depends on free speech but the Big Tech criminals have destroyed free speech and hence the very concept of liberty.