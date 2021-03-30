Thoughts on economics and liberty

30th March 2021

More resources on the most dangerous irrational “principle” of all time: the precautionary principle

I’ve written a LOT against this “principle”, e.g.

How arch-socialist Maurice Strong steered the world towards precautionary principle and climate panic

My next TOI blog post: Why the precautionary principle is bad policy

The irrational “precautionary principle” marks the end of The Enlightenment

CAME ACROSS MORE INFO:

http://paralyzingprecautionprinciple.com/precautionary-principle-history.html

The precautionary disaster

