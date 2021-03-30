30th March 2021
More resources on the most dangerous irrational “principle” of all time: the precautionary principle
I’ve written a LOT against this “principle”, e.g.
How arch-socialist Maurice Strong steered the world towards precautionary principle and climate panic
My next TOI blog post: Why the precautionary principle is bad policy
The irrational “precautionary principle” marks the end of The Enlightenment
CAME ACROSS MORE INFO:
http://paralyzingprecautionprinciple.com/precautionary-principle-history.html