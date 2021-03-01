Legal position regarding mandatory vaccine in Australia

A Summary of section 51(xxiiiA) of the Constitution and related case law surrounding the subject matter of “Forced Vaccinations”

THE HISTORY OF SECTION ~ 51(xxiiiA) ~ OF THE COMMONWEALTH CONSTITUTION ~ ‘But not so as to authorise any form of civil conscription’

EXTRACT FROM AN EMAIL RECEIVED

Yesterday I came across the Medicare form IM011 which is an immunisation medical exemption for the Australian Immunisation register and I believe it is unconstitutional and coercive. I have attached it for your information. Only doctors can complete and submit this form.

Basically the ONLY way anyone can obtain a medical exemption is if they can prove they had an anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine and they need to provide a date.

This form completely and unilaterally overrides a doctor’s professional advice based on his or her detailed knowledge of a patient’s medical history and vulnerabilities.

This is unconscionable, especially when these vaccines are still experimental and only provisionally approved without adequate testing!

We have a PM who lies to us by telling us the vaccine is safe and that it is voluntary while telling us that soon there will be a vaccination passport where we will need to demonstrate that we have been vaxed.

You can find the Medicare Form IM011 here:

Please take the time to read this carefully because from what I can see, it will be virtually impossible for any healthy living person to get this form signed by a doctor. The only basis seems to be if you have ever experienced anaphylaxis and you have to be able to provide a date.

Reading between the lines and thinking critically, I imagine that having this form signed and submitted by a doctor will be the only possibility of having a vaccination passport with an exemption. The implementation of the vaccination passport is already well underway and without it, life will be difficult. Quite possibly, very difficult.

I understand that Bill Gates has a patent over the technology underlying the vaccination passport and that this is being rolled out worldwide extremely quickly by both governments and businesses.

I guess you are aware of https://id2020.org/

The TGA has said that we cannot be told what vaccine we are being offered or details of the ingredients, so we can’t identify the vaccine. https://www.tga.gov.au/advertising-covid-19-vaccines-australian-public

At the same time the immunisation handbook https://immunisationhandbook.health.gov.au/vaccination-procedures/preparing-for-vaccination says: Valid consent is the voluntary agreement by an individual to a proposed procedure, which is given after sufficient, appropriate and reliable information about the procedure, including the potential risks and benefits, has been conveyed to that individual.8-12

As part of the consent procedure, people receiving vaccines and/or their parents or carers should be given sufficient information (preferably written) about the risks and benefits of each vaccine. This includes:13

what adverse events are possible

how common they are

what they should do about them

I’m curious to know how it is possible to give consent for something when you don’t even know what it is or what’s in it? Any ideas? How could this even be upheld in a court of law?

It seems to me that authorities are no longer concerned about the legality of their edicts, they are just imposing them for as long as they can get away with it and while everybody complies.

This makes no sense to a sensible person.