15th March 2021
Content for a consolidated video on China’s fake pandemic videos
This is the order in which I’ll try to publish a consolidated video:
23-24 January 2020
“Nobody’s come to manage this.”
This video allegedly shows dead bodies lying in hospital aisles in Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, the city where the #coronavirus originated.
The virus has killed 26 people and infected at least 830 https://t.co/ThQQSVQHKXpic.twitter.com/qgs0E1GdgU
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 24, 2020
24 January 2020
监控摄像头下的武汉肺炎患者倒地片段，犹如中邪，行尸走肉，被封锁后的1100万人的武汉城，可能正在变成丧尸之城！恐怖！ https://t.co/XTuYN50IxFpic.twitter.com/TzovByAYH4
— 财经冷眼 (@caijinglengyan) January 23, 2020
25 January 2020
A video clearly made to scare the viewer. Nothing gets released out of China w/o CCP approval. https://t.co/uxMIHVmjDj
26 January 2020
One of early videos released by Jinping's CCP to start panic in the West. https://t.co/KIQ2K4xkOQ
28 January 2020
Another fake (or deliberately created) video planted by CCP https://t.co/qXzCcC14bP
30 January 2020
Fake or real? I suspect fake. https://t.co/GHRlun1OGL
2 February 2020
Fake or real, it was deliberately leaked out by CCP to scare the West https://t.co/aLLFP1TiYv
2 February 2020
Health officials loading a gun to catch an infectious person.
There we are. Now we know – the police were using guns to "catch" infectious people.
Jinping's innovation had no limits. Give China the Oscar for the Best Movie. https://t.co/vMv53ruTYi
Despite all the government care ("hospitals", people being sealed inside their homes), this man apparently jumped off because of the virus.
Nice try, Jinping. https://t.co/xMMmfmj2iu
2 February 2020
Almost certainly a fake video planted by CCP. https://t.co/NIU2v82tyo
2 February 2020
Almost certainly a fake video deliberately planted in the West by CCP. https://t.co/h9pq8srsab
3 February 2020
Just for my record. https://t.co/SPJHMvHwKu
4 February 2020
This, of course, takes the FIRST PRIZE. https://t.co/JTsV6yYWDm
5 February 2020
This would be enough to scare all the people of the world.
BUT NEVER HAPPENED ANYWHERE OUTSIDE CHINA'S COOKED UP HOSPITAL "STUDIO". https://t.co/jVO41OlhLQ
7 February 2020
This is so obviously fake, no comment. https://t.co/bcdgdtcivW
8 February 2020
And while they were spraying all the streets, locking up everyone inside their homes, dragging people into vans and simultaneously putting people inside hospitals, there were these people eating food with just a cardboard between them. https://t.co/NCdqei3VTz
8 February 2020
#GreatCrime2020
I like this one the best. https://t.co/d6PHVMnMzJ
8 February 2020
More of the same. The same shots seem to have been re-packaged for global consumption on multiple dates.
Will require some forensic analysis. https://t.co/1HnAaFbg61
9 February 2020
Apparently they not only built "hospitals" (which leaked) but also locked up everyone. People were both inside the hospitals and inside their homes – at the same time, like quantum particles.
The world took the bait, nevertheless. https://t.co/SjborMIDdK
9 February 2020
#GreatCrime2020
Probably more of the same but tagging nevertheless. https://t.co/cQSgWrCev4
11 February 2020
I think I've tagged this earlier but doing so again – pretty hard to search for these. https://t.co/VtC0eZFZ80
11 February 2020
FULL OFFICIAL SANCTION FROM JINPING TO SCARE THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD. https://t.co/H23bWhiGvs
12 February 2020
Hard to say what this is but almost certainly one of Jinping's manufactured videos to create a scare. https://t.co/XU6YUUASC2
12 March 2020
At this rate, China will be back in action very soon, may be much faster than the world expects..#CoronaVirusUpdate#CoronavirusPandemic 🌵 pic.twitter.com/gWN1KvzAdX
— Manisha Kataki (@manisha_kataki) March 12, 2020
12 March 2020
Apparently all over
No, that wasn't just an empty full body suit. It is apparently a hero "doctor" lying flat, exhausted with all patients gone.
No video ever gets out of China without a purpose! https://t.co/spJf98uGsb
14 March 2020
Celebrations
By the time the world went totally hysterical, China was touting its great success – as if to further "prove" that lockdowns work. – but nothing honest or trustworthy ever comes out of China. https://t.co/Wk8Q44PiPO
