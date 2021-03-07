Collectivism, socialism, communism KILLS. The case of Venezuela

There’s a lot of info on the Venezuela disaster out there. Friend Melroy Fernandes has compiled some info – sharing below:

Socialism the Road to Serfdom. [ Road to Serfdom – Friedrich Hayek]

Socialism leads to Communism leads to Fascism.

Beware of anybody who promises “free” “sarvajanik” schemes for “the common good”. There is no free lunch – Milton Friedman.

All the money that the govt. spends comes from each and every citizen’s pocket from taxes paid in some form or other. When expenditure is more than income anybody will go bankrupt.

Also, when any private entity announces “sarvajanik” programmes keep a close watch on his previous or next 10 years activity and you will most likely find him to be a part of the “Alibaba and his forty thieves” gang.

Venezuela ने जारी किया 10 लाख का Note |…

Venezuela is the most oil rich country in the world! But socialism and dictatorship destroyed its economy.

Length : abt. 11 mins

From riches to rags: Venezuela’s economic crisis | The Big Picture From riches to rags: Venezuela’s econom… From riches to rags: Venezuela’s economic crisis | The Big Picture – Al Jazeera English 1,805,228 views •Feb 14, 2018 Length: abt. 3mins

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=1CMEmKe5mS0 Venezuela: How long does it take to buy 8 basic goods? BBC News (3 mins) Length: abt. 30 mins

🔴 The Venezuela Crisis: State Of Disaster | Full Documentary 🔴 The Venezuela Crisis: State Of Disas… The Venezuela Crisis: State Of Disaster | Full Documentary 1,453,161 views •Premiered Dec 12, 2018