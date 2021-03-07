8th March 2021
Collectivism, socialism, communism KILLS. The case of Venezuela
There’s a lot of info on the Venezuela disaster out there. Friend Melroy Fernandes has compiled some info – sharing below:
From riches to rags: Venezuela’s economic crisis | The Big Picture – Al Jazeera English 1,805,228 views •Feb 14, 2018
Venezuela: How long does it take to buy 8 basic goods? BBC News (3 mins)
The Venezuela Crisis: State Of Disaster | Full Documentary 1,453,161 views •Premiered Dec 12, 2018
Length : abt. 17 mins
Video: Maracaibo, the story of Venezuela’s collapse – France 24 English 1,027,801 views •Jul 20, 2018