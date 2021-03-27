27th March 2021
CCP’s ROLE IN THE 2020 EVENTS, AND GROWTH OF THE SURVEILLANCE STATE IN AUSTRALIA
On 4 January 2021 I wrote a piece in Times of India and made a video a few days later re: CCP’s role in the hysteria and other events of 2020.
This was followed by a 40-page Open Letter which I co-signed and other article/info – see this.
On 17 March 2021 I published this “Victoria’s DEEP LINKS with China under the Dan Andrews government” based on inputs received.
Today I’m publishing this 13-page document “CCP’s ROLE IN THE 2020 EVENTS, AND GROWTH OF SURVEILLANCE STATE IN AUSTRALIA” – download here.
.