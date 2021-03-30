Another superb email by the brilliant Elizabeth Hart

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 2:49 PM

Subject: Who is at risk of ‘getting sick and dying’ with the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

To: Peter Doherty

Cc: Greg Hunt, Craig Kelly, Anthony Albanese, Mark Butler, Tanya Plibersek, Steven Marshall, Stephen Wade, Peter Malinauskas, Chris Picton, Nicola Spurrier, Vicki Chapman, James Stevens, Pauline Hanson, Malcolm Roberts, Matt Canavan, Gladys Berejiklian, Michael Gunner, Daniel Andrews , Peter Collignon, Mark McGowan, Annastacia Palaszczuk, Andrew Barr, letters@theaustralian.com.au, letters@smh.com.au, letters@theage.com.au, Chris Kenny, David Penberty, Alan Jones, Lisa Davies, David Anderson, Leigh Sales, Fran Kelly John Shine, Robert Clancy

Laureate Professor Peter Doherty

Patron of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity

Again Professor Doherty, further to your response below, I ask you, who is at risk of ‘getting sick and dying’ with the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

What is the justification for the plan to vaccinate the entire global population[1] with Covid-19 vaccine products, potentially annually, or even more frequently, over a lifetime?

Health Secretary Brendan Murphy misled Australians[2] in his interview with Leigh Sales on the ABC’s 7.30 program, when he said the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine products have “gone through the normal, full range of regulatory approvals for our vaccines”, because these vaccines are only ‘provisionally approved’ by the TGA.

People in the community who are being pressed to have these still experimental Covid-19 vaccine products are part of a global ‘post-market assessment’ vaccine trial – do they understand this? Have they given their ‘informed consent’ to participate in this global experiment?[3] Will they be followed up like the participants in vaccine clinical trials, and all adverse events acknowledged and reported?

It’s notable the TGA ‘provisionally approved’ vaccine products are called ‘Covid-19’ vaccines, not ‘SARS-CoV-2’ vaccines.

So far it’s not proven that the Covid-19 vaccine products prevent infection or transmission, there are many unknowns with these experimental vaccine products which are being rushed out into the global community under ’emergency authorisations’.

The Covid-19 vaccine products are being promoted on the grounds they may reduce serious symptoms of disease, i.e.’Covid-19′.

But if most people aren’t at serious risk of ‘Covid-19’, why should everyone be pressed to have experimental Covid-19 vaccination, and interfere with their own potentially successful natural response to the virus? Is the plan to make the entire global population dependent upon the vaccine industry, which is set to develop a massively lucrative repeat vaccine market on the back of this virus, with the support of governments?

People taking the experimental Covid-19 vaccine products are being subjected to two doses, and in the UK a third shot/booster[4] is being touted for the autumn, with at least annual revaccination being suggested for the future. We have no idea of the long-term consequences of this vaccine load throughout life.

This is extremely concerning Professor Doherty, with literally billions of people around the world being set up for repeated revaccination with Covid vaccine products throughout life, for a virus which currently isn’t a serious threat to most people.

Not only is this a highly questionable medical intervention, but it’s also taking away billions of dollars from other more appropriate health areas.

Most concerningly, children are now being set up for repeated Covid vaccination throughout life, for example with children in an AstraZeneca vaccine trial in the UK[5], and other vaccine trials involving children in other countries. The BMJ reports Covid vaccination could be rolled out for children by autumn[6].

This is horrifying Professor Doherty. It’s unethical to impose potentially lifelong Covid-19 vaccination upon people who are not at serious risk of the virus/disease, and to deliberately interfere with their own natural response to the virus. And the vaccine manufacturers have been given protection from liability, see for example: Vaccine suppliers given indemnity for ‘inevitable’ side effects[7]. Side effects such as blood clots[8] for instance?

People not at serious risk of Covid-19 must think very carefully before consenting to Covid-19 vaccination, we have no idea of the potentially deleterious long-term consequences.

There appears to have been little or no effective ethical consideration of this matter. Goodness knows what has gone on in the ethics committees considering the vaccine trial protocols, they have failed utterly to consider the huge implications of approving these trials, which I suggest contravene the Helsinki Declaration. I’m currently seeking accountability from the Ethics Committee in the UK involved with the AstraZeneca vaccine trials.

Again Professor Doherty, I ask you, who is at risk of ‘getting sick and dying’ with the SARS-CoV-2 virus?What is the justification for the plan to vaccinate the entire global population with Covid-19 vaccine products, potentially annually, or even more frequently, over a lifetime?

I look forward to your well-considered response.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

