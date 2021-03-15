15th March 2021
A note based on WA election results – email sent to a few small parties
Extract from an email I sent out a moment ago
It seems that the small parties of Australia have received a strong signal from the voter. I’m sure they are all listening – but here are some of my thoughts for your consideration:
LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY
– No Mandatory Vaccine party – 1.6% of the vote
– Liberal Democrats – 0.5% of the vote
A question: I’m unclear why LDP could not persuade voters that it opposes mandatory vaccines. I thought that’s a core agenda of LDP?
LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL
– No Mandatory Vaccine party – 1.11% of the vote
– Liberal Democrats – 0.64% of the vote
– Great Australian Party – 0.24% of the vote
– Health Australia Party – 0.2% of the vote
Voters are clearly committed to one of the two big parties. This can only change when they have reasons to be angry with both of them – and that won’t happen if they continue in their current state of covid panic. We have data to stop the hysteria (e.g. attached) but we need a strong and well-coordinated campaign.
A suggestion: Is it possible for as many parties as possible to come together to (1) launch a major educational project to end the hysteria, and at the same time (2) try to merge into a bigger political force? (From my studies to date, it should be relatively easy for the main issues of many of the parties to be absorbed into a single bigger party). If we succeed in doing that Australia can become a free nation, once again. Else, I believe we are doomed to continue to experience extreme public health terrorism and remain a totalitarian prison nation – with borders closed to the world for years on end. The actions of 2020 have also set a precedent for every minor flu that occurs in the future – we are now truly the slaves of government.
(As some of you are aware, I’ve suggested something on these lines here: https://teamaustralia21.
https://www.earthunited.global/ Could you let ok at Christopher James’s video anout liability – hold man/woman liable in personal capacity no longer can they hide behind GOVERNMENT/CORPORATIONS?