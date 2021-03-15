A note based on WA election results – email sent to a few small parties

Extract from an email I sent out a moment ago

It seems that the small parties of Australia have received a strong signal from the voter. I’m sure they are all listening – but here are some of my thoughts for your consideration:

LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY

– No Mandatory Vaccine party – 1.6% of the vote

– Liberal Democrats – 0.5% of the vote

A question: I’m unclear why LDP could not persuade voters that it opposes mandatory vaccines. I thought that’s a core agenda of LDP?

LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL

– No Mandatory Vaccine party – 1.11% of the vote

– Liberal Democrats – 0.64% of the vote

– Great Australian Party – 0.24% of the vote

– Health Australia Party – 0.2% of the vote

Voters are clearly committed to one of the two big parties. This can only change when they have reasons to be angry with both of them – and that won’t happen if they continue in their current state of covid panic. We have data to stop the hysteria (e.g. attached) but we need a strong and well-coordinated campaign.

A suggestion : Is it possible for as many parties as possible to come together to (1) launch a major educational project to end the hysteria, and at the same time (2) try to merge into a bigger political force? (From my studies to date, it should be relatively easy for the main issues of many of the parties to be absorbed into a single bigger party). If we succeed in doing that Australia can become a free nation, once again. Else, I believe we are doomed to continue to experience extreme public health terrorism and remain a totalitarian prison nation – with borders closed to the world for years on end. The actions of 2020 have also set a precedent for every minor flu that occurs in the future – we are now truly the slaves of government.

Australia is burning. In these dangerous times for basic human rights and liberty we have to set aside any differences to find a way out. What happened in the WA elections is a disaster and should be a wake-up call to all of us. We need to try very hard to go into the federal election with an entirely different and far more effective approach.