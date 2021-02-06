The AMA’s position regarding HCQ: “a matter for the physician’s judgement”

There’s been some controversy on the position of the American Medical Association re: HCQ

The AMA has ALWAYS STOOD BY THE RIGHT OF PHYSICIANS TO PRESCRIBE. See this.

It is true that a proposal was made in October 2020 to the AMA to formally encourage the use of HCQ (see the proposal: https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/2020-10/nov20-handbook-addendum.pdf – search for “hydro”) but the AMA rejected this proposal.

That does not mean (is my current understanding) that physicians in USA are prohibited from prescribing HCQ if they so wish. Unlike in the case of Australia where they are explicitly banned (?).