The 2020 US elections

I’ve been watching these 2020 elections and have commented sporadically on them. This much is clear to me: they were clearly subverted. Proofs are pouring in now.

I don’t have time to devote to this topic but it appears to me that Hunter Biden’s laptop and associated information holds the key. I’ve been sent vast amounts of info over the past 3 months by various people. I’ve got no time to pull it together, but might post a few things if time permits.

Just a few initial notes today:

Watch this video from 33:30 re: a recent Time article. And this.