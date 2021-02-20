No, it is FALSE to claim that SARS-Cov2 doesn’t exist or has not been isolated

COMMENT FROM A SCIENTIST WHO STRONGLY REFUTES SUCH CLAIMS

The statement “Covid-19 is the disease which has been attributed to the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which has never been seen (except on TV) or isolated in vivo or in vitro.” is untrue. The virus is real alright, the sequence has been isolated both in vivo and in vitro many times, and grown in vitro in permissive human cells, and has been isolated as a sequence perhaps > 55,000 times in many different regions in the world (all bona fide isolations uploaded to GenBank/NCBI Virus– but not by many countries, the UK being an opaque stand-out). All my own detailed and coherent haplotype switching work, on some 14, 000 full length genomes (29903 nt) isolated first in Wuhan, then Tehran, Spain, New York City, France, California, Florida or Victoria Australia etc, would be unintelligible if the claim that SARS-Cov-2 has not been isolated were true. It is not true and I want to emphatically bury that “conspiracy theory” here and now.

==

I have seen similar comments on Twitter by those who study this issue.

I’ve not had personal time to check, so assume that the virus does exist.